2 . Selden Barns, Patching, Worthing

Selden Barns, at Selden Farm, is set within over 50 acres of the South Downs National Park, the idyllic rural retreat for your wedding day. This family-run venue is exclusively yours to enjoy, featuring beautiful, characterful barns, with Old Selden Farmhouse at the heart of the venue. It also has stunning manicured lawns and a terrace overlooking the open farmland and forests. At Selden Barns, wedding ceremonies are licensed for up to 100 guests in the stunning Ceremony Barn adjoining the Farmhouse. It has five starred reviews on Hitched.co.uk

Photo: Google Street View