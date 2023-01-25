If you are engaged and looking for wedding venues look no further than West Sussex.
It rates venues with couple recommendations who rate the venue on the quality of service, response time, professionalism, value for money, and flexibility. Users can submit photos plus is has information on each venue with booking information, how many guests it can hold and sub sections for different types of venues.
Is your wedding venue on the list?
There is lots of places to feel inspired in Sussex!
There are a number of wedding venues across Sussex.
Photo: Unsplash
2. Selden Barns, Patching, Worthing
Selden Barns, at Selden Farm, is set within over 50 acres of the South Downs National Park, the idyllic rural retreat for your wedding day. This family-run venue is exclusively yours to enjoy, featuring beautiful, characterful barns, with Old Selden Farmhouse at the heart of the venue. It also has stunning manicured lawns and a terrace overlooking the open farmland and forests.
At Selden Barns, wedding ceremonies are licensed for up to 100 guests in the stunning Ceremony Barn adjoining the Farmhouse. It has five starred reviews on Hitched.co.uk
Photo: Google Street View
3. Goodwood House, Chichester
Set in the heart of the West Sussex countryside, this venue boasts meticulously restored state apartments decorated with priceless works of art. Goodwood House is set in 12,000 acres of historic, majestic parkland and showcases stunning backdrops for your wedding photos. With a range of luxury accommodations, an award-winning restaurant, and a fully equipped health club on the estate at your disposal, this venue has everything you need for the ultimate celebration. These experts ensure your wedding day is beyond perfection.
Photo: contrib
4. Highley Manor, Hickstead
Highley Manor is a charming 19th-century country wedding venue located in Balcombe, West Sussex. Nestled within the scenic landscape of the South Downs, this estate sits upon seven-and-a-half acres of beautifully manicured surrounding.
Photo: Google Street View