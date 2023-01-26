4 . Brickwall House, Northiam

Brickwall House is a versatile venue that offers plenty of choices when it comes to uniquely planning your day. With exclusive use of the countryside estate, you can arrange a civil ceremony for up to 120 guests in the Topiary Chess garden or the south lawns wrapped in a walled garden. Celebrant-led ceremonies are also possible in any area of the venue, including the arboretum woodland. Alternatively, you can exchange vows in the drawing room, our licensed ceremony room in the house, for up to 90 seated guests. This historic space is characterized by gold-framed portraiture and vintage furnishings. Intimate dinners and micro weddings are also held in the drawing room, where loved ones can enjoy a sumptuous seated meal enveloped by elegant and timeless decor. Receptions and wedding breakfasts for up to 120 friends and family members can also be arranged on the rear lawn, with a blank canvas garden marquee.

Photo: Google Street View