If you are engaged and looking for wedding venues look no further than East Sussex.
Hitched.co.uk is free wedding planning website and guides can help you with every aspect of getting married from the engagement through to your honeymoon.
It rates venues with couple recommendations who rate the venue on the quality of service, response time, professionalism, value for money, and flexibility. Users can submit photos plus is has information on each venue with booking information, how many guests it can hold and sub sections for different types of venues.
Is your wedding venue on the list?
There is lots of places to feel inspired in Sussex!
1. Weddings!
There are a number of wedding venues across Sussex.
Photo: Unsplash
2. Buxted Park Hotel, Uckfield
Set in 312 acres of the finest East Sussex parkland amid a varied landscape of lakes, rolling hills, manicured gardens and ornamental ponds, Buxted Park offers a truly breath-taking setting for your special day. Built in 1722, this stately country house has romantic period features at every turn, with original fireplaces, large sash windows and decorative cornicing on display throughout the hotel’s spacious public areas and master suites.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Lewes Castle, Lewes
Lewes Castle, is a 1,000-year-old ruin in the heart of East Sussex with stunning views across the historic town of Lewes and beautiful Sussex countryside.
Licensed to host the ceremony under the ancient West Tower archway in the Pleasure Garden at the top of castle. Surrounded by romantic rose bushes and mysterious ruins that tell century’s old stories. After the ceremony, the drinks reception can be held in the Gun Garden, with the walled garden providing a backdrop for photographs.
Photo: Peter Cripps
4. Brickwall House, Northiam
Brickwall House is a versatile venue that offers plenty of choices when it comes to uniquely planning your day. With exclusive use of the countryside estate, you can arrange a civil ceremony for up to 120 guests in the Topiary Chess garden or the south lawns wrapped in a walled garden. Celebrant-led ceremonies are also possible in any area of the venue, including the arboretum woodland. Alternatively, you can exchange vows in the drawing room, our licensed ceremony room in the house, for up to 90 seated guests. This historic space is characterized by gold-framed portraiture and vintage furnishings. Intimate dinners and micro weddings are also held in the drawing room, where loved ones can enjoy a sumptuous seated meal enveloped by elegant and timeless decor. Receptions and wedding breakfasts for up to 120 friends and family members can also be arranged on the rear lawn, with a blank canvas garden marquee.
Photo: Google Street View