‘We’re not going anywhere’ say Steyning Tea Rooms

They spoke out following news that the freehold of the historic High Street building which houses the tea rooms was up for auction.

And while the 16th century building was sold this week by property auctioneers Clive Emson, the tea rooms made it clear that they are not going anywhere.

They posted a message on social media saying: “The rumour mill has gone into overdrive.”

Steyning Tea Rooms

They added: “We are getting asked by so many people if we are selling the Tearooms and the answer is NO!

“You may have seen an advert showing our building up for sale. To clarify, the freehold of our building is being sold.

“The Tearooms is not for sale and we are not leaving!”

They said that the new owner would continue to rent out the building to them and provide a new lease when the current one expired.

They added: “We are not going anywhere, no one else is moving in here, the tearooms is staying and we plan on being here for many more years to come!”

The building had a guide price of £275,000 to £300,000.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “There was keen interest and a good offer was made to the vendor, which was accepted.”