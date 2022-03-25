TV star Kate Humble’s surprise visit to Horsham town centre

Shoppers did a double-take when TV star Kate Humble popped into Horsham town centre for breakfast yesterday (Thursday).

By Sarah Page
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:21 am

Kate - star of Springwatch, Lambing Live, Coastal Walks and Escape to the Farm - stopped off at Carmela Deli in the Carfax.

Owner Rossella Raciti said: “She said she was very hungry.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kate enjoyed a vegetable Panini and coffee - and was given a special blueberry and lemon macaroon that Rossella and her husband Marek Kubosi have been selling to raise funds for children’s charity Unicef in Ukraine.

“She was so nice,” said Rossella. “When we asked her for a picture, she was happy to do it. She is such a nice person.”

Kate was in Horsham starring in An Evening With Kate Humble at the town’s Capitol Theatre on Wednesday.

Have you read? Horsham public meeting on plans to reopen disused rail link

Police alert after ‘illegal destruction’ of Horsham district woodland

Macaroons being sold by Horsham's Carmela Deli in aid of Ukraine

Customers queue as new HMV Crawley store opens

UNICEF