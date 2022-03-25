TV star Kate Humble’s surprise visit to Horsham town centre

Kate - star of Springwatch, Lambing Live, Coastal Walks and Escape to the Farm - stopped off at Carmela Deli in the Carfax.

Owner Rossella Raciti said: “She said she was very hungry.”

Kate enjoyed a vegetable Panini and coffee - and was given a special blueberry and lemon macaroon that Rossella and her husband Marek Kubosi have been selling to raise funds for children’s charity Unicef in Ukraine.

“She was so nice,” said Rossella. “When we asked her for a picture, she was happy to do it. She is such a nice person.”

Kate was in Horsham starring in An Evening With Kate Humble at the town’s Capitol Theatre on Wednesday.

