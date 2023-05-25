Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Worthing police incident: Enquiries ongoing after failed 'pre-planned arrest attempt' involving dog unit

Police officers were seen in a residential road in Worthing this afternoon (Wednesday, May 25).
By Sam Morton
Published 25th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Photos showed a large police presence, including the dog unit, in Rowlands Road around 1pm.

Sussex Police told Sussex World that it was a ‘pre-planned arrest attempt’ for a ‘non-recent domestic matter’.

A spokesperson added: “No arrests made. Enquiries ongoing.”

Photos showed a large police presence in Rowlands Road around 1pm. Photo: Eddie MitchellPhotos showed a large police presence in Rowlands Road around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Photos showed a large police presence in Rowlands Road around 1pm. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Most Popular

Have you read?: Top 5 scenic railway journeys in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing collision: Large emergency response as firefighters free woman from car

Sussex train strikes: Everything you need to know including dates when no services will run

The police dog unit assisted the arrest attempt. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe police dog unit assisted the arrest attempt. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The police dog unit assisted the arrest attempt. Photo: Eddie Mitchell