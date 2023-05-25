Worthing police incident: Enquiries ongoing after failed 'pre-planned arrest attempt' involving dog unit
Police officers were seen in a residential road in Worthing this afternoon (Wednesday, May 25).
By Sam Morton
Published 25th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Photos showed a large police presence, including the dog unit, in Rowlands Road around 1pm.
Sussex Police told Sussex World that it was a ‘pre-planned arrest attempt’ for a ‘non-recent domestic matter’.
A spokesperson added: “No arrests made. Enquiries ongoing.”