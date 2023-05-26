Edit Account-Sign Out
Top 6 things to do in Sussex over the half term, according to ChatGPT

There are many activities to do in Sussex over the half term but what is the best thing to do?
By Ellis Peters
Published 26th May 2023, 10:10 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a parent and select the top six things to do in Sussex over the half term. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on things to do in Sussex over the half term, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Here are the top six things to do in Sussex over the half term, according to ChatGPT:

Explore this vibrant seaside attraction in Brighton, offering thrilling rides, classic arcade games, and stunning coastal views

1. Visit the iconic Brighton Pier

Explore this vibrant seaside attraction in Brighton, offering thrilling rides, classic arcade games, and stunning coastal views Photo: Accredited

Immerse yourself in medieval grandeur at Arundel Castle, nestled in the South Downs National Park. Marvel at its impressive architecture and beautifully maintained gardens

2. Discover the historic Arundel Castle

Immerse yourself in medieval grandeur at Arundel Castle, nestled in the South Downs National Park. Marvel at its impressive architecture and beautifully maintained gardens Photo: Accredited

Experience the breathtaking white chalk cliffs and rolling green hills of the Seven Sisters Country Park. Enjoy scenic walks, picnics, and panoramic views of the English Channel

3. Explore the natural beauty of Seven Sisters

Experience the breathtaking white chalk cliffs and rolling green hills of the Seven Sisters Country Park. Enjoy scenic walks, picnics, and panoramic views of the English Channel Photo: Accredited

Step back in time as you stroll along the cobbled streets of Rye. Discover its mediaeval architecture, quaint tea rooms, antique shops, and the picturesque Mermaid Street

4. Wander through the charming village of Rye

Step back in time as you stroll along the cobbled streets of Rye. Discover its mediaeval architecture, quaint tea rooms, antique shops, and the picturesque Mermaid Street Photo: Accredited

