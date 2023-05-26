There are many activities to do in Sussex over the half term but what is the best thing to do?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a parent and select the top six things to do in Sussex over the half term. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on things to do in Sussex over the half term, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Here are the top six things to do in Sussex over the half term, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Visit the iconic Brighton Pier Explore this vibrant seaside attraction in Brighton, offering thrilling rides, classic arcade games, and stunning coastal views Photo: Accredited

2 . Discover the historic Arundel Castle Immerse yourself in medieval grandeur at Arundel Castle, nestled in the South Downs National Park. Marvel at its impressive architecture and beautifully maintained gardens Photo: Accredited

3 . Explore the natural beauty of Seven Sisters Experience the breathtaking white chalk cliffs and rolling green hills of the Seven Sisters Country Park. Enjoy scenic walks, picnics, and panoramic views of the English Channel Photo: Accredited

4 . Wander through the charming village of Rye Step back in time as you stroll along the cobbled streets of Rye. Discover its mediaeval architecture, quaint tea rooms, antique shops, and the picturesque Mermaid Street Photo: Accredited

