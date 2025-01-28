West Sussex restaurant to close – 'It’s been the toughest and saddest decision of our lives'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upmarket restaurant in the heart of a West Sussex town has announced it will close this weekend.

Butlers, in Tarrant Street, Arundel, was established 30 years ago in 1995. Run by Sacha and Michael since 2017, it was previously operated by Sacha’s parents Mick and Corina until their retirement.

Known for its beautiful interiors and stunning terrace garden, its last day of operation will be Sunday, February 2.

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page read: “It’s with a broken heart, we let you all know that this weekend we will close the doors of our beloved Butlers for the final time.

Butlers in Tarrant Street, Arundel, will close this weekend

“The last few years has been so difficult for everyone in hospitality and we have done everything in our power to keep going. It’s been the toughest and saddest decision of our lives to walk away but feel it’s the right time for us.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all our wonderful customers, friends and our amazing team that have supported Michael and I over the past eight years, but also my parents who established Butlers 30 years ago this year.

“Butlers has been a huge part of our family, it’s all our kids have ever known and will leave a massive void in all our lives. We have created so many wonderful memories here and hope many of you have, too!

“Please book a table this week and come and say goodbye. We will then be concentrating on making @139steps a huge success and would love to see you all there soon.

“All our love, Sacha & Michael.”

The couple’s other venture, 139 Steps – a wine and champagne bar – is located just 139 steps from Butlers in High Street, Arundel.