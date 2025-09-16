West Sussex vineyard named Winery of the Year 2025

A vineyard in West Sussex recently crowned ‘best sparkling wine maker in the world’ has won another major award.

Pioneering English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber – which has a vineyard at West Chiltington – was named the best sparkling wine in the world – beating Champagne to the title – at the International Wine Challenge.

And now Nyetimber has been named Winery of the Year Great Britain 2025 by culture magazine The Real Review. At the same awards, 1086 by Nyetimber Rosé 2013 was awarded Sparkling Rosé of the Year.

Nyetimber first won the title in 2021 and has now become the first English winery to have won The Real Review’s Top Wineries of Great Britain twice.