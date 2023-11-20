West Sussex winery and restaurant that featured on TV dating show reveals details of sumptuous festive events

This winter, Wiston Estate – the award winning winery in West Sussex – is celebrating the festive months with a special series of seasonal events, held across both the winery and Chalk, its acclaimed restaurant from executive chef Tom Kemble.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The events will include Christmas shopping evenings and exclusive tastings of the winery’s rarest vintages.

The stunning vineyard and Chalk restaurant recently featured on popular ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad. Hosted by Davina McCall, the restaurant was the setting for a date between one of the couples appearing on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HAVE YOU READ? Popular Worthing coffee shop wins award – and releases its yummy sounding festive menu

Details of Wiston's Christmas events have been revealed. Picture: Wiston Estate/Jo Hunt

Every Friday throughout November and December, Wiston Estate will host Top Drawer Tasting & Dinner experiences, a special opportunity to sample the winery’s rarest and most exciting wines, followed by a seasonal dinner at Chalk restaurant.

The evening begins with an introduction from the host, canapés and glasses of magnum-poured sparkling wine. A candlelit tasting then takes guests through premium wines, including the 2015 and 2018 vintages of Wiston’s award-winning single vineyard Blanc de Blancs, as well as a Blancs de Noirs 2014 and Library Collection Blanc de Noirs 2014 Extra Brut. A seasonal three-course set dinner will follow at Chalk, the winery’s ingredient-led restaurant, headed up by acclaimed chef Tom Kemble.

Tickets: £90 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information and booking for all events can be found on the website.

On November 29, get into the festive spirit at Wiston Estate’s Midwinter Merriment event, for an evening of shopping, food and live music, all with a glass of sparkling wine in hand.

Wiston Estate will open late until 8.30pm, Chalk will be serving up seasonal treats such as porchetta buns with apple sauce and slaw, and Estate pumpkin soup with pesto and focaccia croutons. Free tastings will run throughout the evening in the Tasting Room, and visitors will get offering 15 per cent off all purchases from the Cellar Door shop.