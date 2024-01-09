A West Sussex woman who runs an online shop selling Scandinavian gifts and homewares has scooped a top award for femail entrepreneurs.

Becci Coombes, from Wisborough Green, has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive femail businesswomen.

Becci, who founded her company Hyggestyle.co.uk in 2017, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of a campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in Britain today.

Becci’s company Hyggestyle.co.uk not only sells authentic Nordic decorations and crafts but also makes many ranges in-house, while working with local artists to create exclusive designs.

Wisborough Green businesswoman Becci Coombes has been crowned 'one of the UK's most impressive female entrepreneurs'

They place an emphasis on selling sustainable and eco-friendly decorations made from felt, wool, wood, iron, glass and ceramics, and have just released their own range of sustainable craft kits.

Becci also writes upcycled craft books, teaches foraging to local kids and runs pop-up craft workshops at local Sussex pubs.

She has been recognised in a campaign by Small Business Britain – ‘f:Entrepreneur’ – which showcases trailblazing women who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.Becci was singled out for praise not only for her Scandi lifestyle website featuring local artists, but also her blog featuring upcycled craft projects, foraging ideas and Nordic recipes from her craft books.

Becci was inspired by her Danish grandmother to launch her online shop. She designs and makes many ranges herself and also supplies items to film and TV companies who need to film Christmas footage in summer.

Her blog features upcycled craft projects, foraging ideas and Nordic recipes and all her customers receive a complimentary copy of her famous Scandi biscuit recipe.

On being featured in the #IAlso100 lineup, Becci said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bits to be included in such a distinguished list of amazing businesswomen. It's such an honour and a fantastic opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs and celebrate their achivements."