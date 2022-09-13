Which supermarkets in Sussex will be open on Monday’s bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral?

Stuart Machin, CEO of M&S, said: “It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too. That’s why on Monday 19th September we will cease customer delivery services and close M&S-owned stores in the UK for the entire day, with some limited exceptions in London and Windsor, which will close for the duration of the service.”

A spokesperson from the store said all customer deliveries from M&S.com will be paused along with operations at its e-commerce distribution centre from 6am until the evening shift.

Franchise partners in key travel hubs and public service locations, such as hospitals, are likely to remain open, M&S said.

Supermarket stock picture (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

All Aldi stores across the UK will also close on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “On Monday 19th September, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

Tesco explained that Express stories will close at 10pm on Monday and that they will not be fulfilling online orders that day.

If customers have a slot booked on Monday they will be contacted to confirm the cancellation and will need to re-book a slot for another day, according to Tesco.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19th September. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

"Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items.”

The John Lewis Partnership said it will close its department stores and Waitrose shops on the day of the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer for The John Lewis Partnership, added: “We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Lidl said it will also be closing all of its stores across England, Scotland and Wales on Monday.

Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, we will be closing our stores."

Co-op explained that stores will be closed until 5pm and that e-commerce orders and deliveries will be closed for the day - restarting at 5pm.

An Asda spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday 19th September until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation. We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday 19th September.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, 18th September, and reopen at 5pm on Monday, 19th September.”