The Argos store in the Red Square Retail Park closed in April this year. A new Argos store has since opened nearby inside the Lyons Farm Sainsbury’s superstore.
The national chain regularly reviews its property estates and said the decision to close a store is never taken lightly, whilst being based on a range of factors.
The premises has since been returned to the landlord, meaning it can be replaced if and when a suitable offer is made.
We asked Worthing Herald readers what they would like to see open in the retail park – and hundreds responded.
Primark was a popular suggestion. However, as this newspaper revealed in January, the discount fashion retailer decided against opening a store in the town after looking into the possibility.
The chain said in an email to a customer that there were ‘various reasons’ for this decision, ‘including the fact that we have large stores in both Portsmouth and Brighton’.
Some other suggestions made by readers were: Home Bargains; an indoor skate park; B&M; crazy/mini golf course; McDonald’s; Aldi; Cosmo; soft play centre; Burger King; Five Guys and John Lewis among others.
Karyn Hinks wrote: “Something for our youth would be brilliant.”
Toni Nally suggested a ‘family friendly restaurant with soft play’.
Carole Farley wrote: “A centre for youths of all ages. A bit like Out of Bounds with café facilities.”
