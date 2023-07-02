NationalWorldTV
Worthing Argos store has closed - Primark, B&M and McDonald's among replacement suggestions

Worthing residents have been having their say about what they would like to see replace the closed Lyons Farm Argos store.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The Argos store in the Red Square Retail Park closed in April this year. A new Argos store has since opened nearby inside the Lyons Farm Sainsbury’s superstore.

The national chain regularly reviews its property estates and said the decision to close a store is never taken lightly, whilst being based on a range of factors.

The premises has since been returned to the landlord, meaning it can be replaced if and when a suitable offer is made.

The Argos store in the Red Square Retail Park closed in April this year. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe Argos store in the Red Square Retail Park closed in April this year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The Argos store in the Red Square Retail Park closed in April this year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

We asked Worthing Herald readers what they would like to see open in the retail park – and hundreds responded.

Primark was a popular suggestion. However, as this newspaper revealed in January, the discount fashion retailer decided against opening a store in the town after looking into the possibility.

The chain said in an email to a customer that there were ‘various reasons’ for this decision, ‘including the fact that we have large stores in both Portsmouth and Brighton’.

Some other suggestions made by readers were: Home Bargains; an indoor skate park; B&M; crazy/mini golf course; McDonald’s; Aldi; Cosmo; soft play centre; Burger King; Five Guys and John Lewis among others.

Karyn Hinks wrote: “Something for our youth would be brilliant.”

Toni Nally suggested a ‘family friendly restaurant with soft play’.

Carole Farley wrote: “A centre for youths of all ages. A bit like Out of Bounds with café facilities.”

What would you like to see replace the Argos store? Click here to let us know.

