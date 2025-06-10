Worthing’s High Street multi-storey car park will stay open at weekends during the planned two-week closure, it has been confirmed.

It had been planned that the High Street multi-storey car park in Worthing would close between June 23 and July 6 as part of Hemiko’s heat network project.

This comes amid the indefinite closure of the Grafton seaside car park.

However, Hemiko is ‘making changes’ to ‘help keep Worthing accessible and vibrant’ this summer, ‘even while essential works are underway’.

Hemiko's schedule change will allow the High Street multi-storey car park to remain open on weekends, 'ensuring easier access to the town centre on the busiest shopping days and over Pride weekend'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the developer added: “Following the unexpected closure of Grafton multi-storey car park for health and safety reasons and feedback from local businesses, Hemiko has adjusted its construction schedule to minimise disruption.

“Originally, their planned works meant High Street multi-storey car park would be closed for two full weeks, including two weekends. Thanks to a joint effort between Worthing Borough Council and Hemiko, the works have been re-sequenced.

"This will allow High Street multi-storey car park to remain open on weekends, ensuring easier access to the town centre on the busiest shopping days and over Pride weekend.

“Instead, the High Street multi-storey car park will be closed in three short stints on weekdays only, totalling 11 days over three months. This is a reduction in closure time compared to previous plans.”

A new map showing parking availability in Worthing. Photo: Hemiko

The first closure will take place from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27, Hemiko confirmed.

This comes after Worthing Borough Council said it understands that roadworks – and car park closures – ‘could be putting people off’ from visiting’.

‘In light of concerns locally’, the council it had been listening to traders and business groups in Worthing to ‘agree ways that we can work with them’ to ‘help the town to continue to thrive’.

A spokesperson for the Worthing Small Traders group said: “As a group you can appreciate we are deeply concerned about the upcoming two-week car park closures and the constant disruption from the Hemiko works, which are affecting trade and footfall for large parts of the town centre in which the small traders operate from.”

Hemiko said its decision to change its schedule has been ‘informed by transaction data’ about how the High Street multi-storey car park is used.

This showed that usage of the car park was ‘expected to be significantly lower’ on the selected weekdays rather than proposed weekends.

The heat network developer added: "Free parking continues to be available at the High Street multi-storey car park near the Guildbourne Centre on the first and last Sunday of each month until the end of July. The free parking dates were selected in conversation with local stakeholders.”

Hemiko is in charge of a ‘pioneering scheme’ to bring ‘sustainable heating’ to buildings and homes in Worthing.

The company said it has taken the feedback it received ‘on-board’ and is now ‘developing alternative plans’ to ensure the ‘best possible service’ is given for Worthing residents and shoppers in the weeks ahead.

The latest announcement is part of a new ‘Keeping Worthing Moving’ campaign.

"We will release further information as soon as we can,” the spokesperson added.

"The temporary and short-term closure of the High Street multi-storey car park is necessary to allow the infrastructure for the energy centre to be installed, including lifting some kit onto the roof.

“The energy centre at the High Street multi-storey car park will supply buildings in Worthing with low carbon heating, helping the town meet its net zero objectives and protect the planet for future generations. This energy centre will be able to supply not just the initial buildings that join the heat network, but all the buildings on and near the network route.

“It is important that we build this infrastructure now, so that it is there ready for local businesses and homes when they need to make the switch to low carbon heating. Heat networks are the cheapest and easiest way to decarbonise buildings. They prevent the need for air source heat pumps to be placed on the outside of local buildings, helping to protect the character of the town.”

The first phase of the heat network is ‘expected to save 3,000 tonnes’ of CO2e a year – the ‘equivalent to taking 2,000 cars off the road’.

Hemiko added: “When the energy centre is at full use, this will rise. The energy centre will also contribute to a significant reduction in local air pollution, by removing gas boilers from buildings.”

Key dates for the High Street car park

– Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27: Closed to cars;

– Saturday, June 28 to Monday, July 14: Open as usual, including over Pride weekend;

– Tuesday, July 15 to Thursday, July 17: Closed to cars;

– Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 17: Open as usual;

– Monday, August 18 to Wednesday, August 20: Closed to cars;

– Thursday, August 21 onwards: Open as usual

During the temporary closures of the High Street multi-storey car park, Hemiko there will be more than 1,000 alternative car parking spaces available in Worthing town centre on a ‘first come first served basis’, in addition to on-street parking.