One of two branches of the popular sandwich shop chain Subway in Worthing town centre is currently closed.

The shop, in Montague Place, Worthing, has not been open for around six weeks, with the inside of the building now reduced to rubble.

A second town centre branch, in Chapel Road, is still operating, along with another in Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, and one at Tesco Extra, in Durrington.

Subway in Montague Place, Worthing, is currently closed. Picture: Katherine HM

The shop is located next to the former café Boston Tea Party, which closed down suddenly earlier this year.

It is not known if the Subway closure is permanent, or if the shop is being refurbished and will reopen at a later date.