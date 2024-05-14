Worthing to get another Pret a Manger – popular café chain puts up signs at newest location

Plans for a second Pret a Manger in Worthing have been revealed.

A large sign recently put up outside the BP service station on Brighton Road in Worthing says ‘Pret coming soon. Pop in for freshly made food and organic coffee’.

It comes after plans for a drive-thru restaurant at the site were provisionally approved earlier this year, despite opposition from residents and an MP.

Owners of the petrol station Motor Fuel Group (MFG), had plans approved to extend the existing sales building to accommodate a new 'food-to-go', including a drive-thru, the removal of car wash, the provision of two jet washes and relocated car care bay, reconfiguration of car parking, a new bin store and associated works.

Pret a Manger will open in the BP petrol Station in Brighton Road in Worthing

A spokesperson for MFG said this week: "We are always investing in our forecourts to serve the communities in which we operate. We look forward to the opening of the new Pret a Manger in the near future.”

A small Costa Coffee was previously located inside the petrol station but no mention of it was made in the statement.

Before councillors approved them, dozens of local residents objected to the plans – and were supported by Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham.

In a letter to the council, he wrote: “I have been approached by a number of constituents who will be impacted by this development if it goes ahead. I am pleased to offer my support. I have also visited the site to see the likely impact and have many concerns if this development is allowed.

“I gather that this stretch of the A259 is the second busiest road in Worthing, second only to the A27, and adding a drive-thru fast-food restaurant can only add considerably to that congestion.

"I welcome the call for the highways authority at West Sussex to have more time to consider the application as there are potentially considerable implications. Congested traffic also leads to increased in air pollution and this is already a road which scores high on air pollution monitoring.

Residents are in the area are very concerned about the likely impact on litter which is already a problem in the area as well as cooking smells.

"The garage is very close to a quiet residential area and this would be fundamentally changed if such a proposal goes through and the garage becomes a major destination for local people seeking fast-food rather than just the passing motorist seeing petrol and a coffee or snack now.

"It is not surprising therefore that so many local residents have signed a petition opposing this application as well as having submitted formal objections of their own and I urge the committee to pay due regard to these and reject the application.”

