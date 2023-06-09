NationalWorldTV
Pret a Manger opens new shop in Worthing - Take a look inside

Pret a Manger has open its long-awaited new shop in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

The national chain has opened its newest branch in Montague Street – creating around 20 jobs.

It comes as part of the national chain’s ‘ambitious plans’ to double the size of the business and ‘bring the joy of our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people around the UK’.

Guy Meakin, shops and franchise director at Pret A Manger said: “We have ambitious plans at Pret to double the size of our business and bring the joy of our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people around the UK.

Most Popular
The national chain has opened its newest branch in Montague Street – creating around 20 jobs.
The national chain has opened its newest branch in Montague Street – creating around 20 jobs.

"That’s why we’re delighted to be opening our new shop in Worthing with our franchise partner IceKing, hiring around 20 new team members from the local area.

"As part of our ongoing work to help alleviate homelessness and poverty, surplus freshly made food will be donated at the end of each day to local charities via The Pret Foundation in addition to a further donation from opening week sales.”

Pret said customers in Worthing will be able to enjoy Club Pret at their new local Pret, offering customers up to five barista prepared drinks a day and 10 per cent off everything sold in-shop for just £30 a month

It comes as part of the national chain's 'ambitious plans' to double the size of the business and 'bring the joy of our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people around the UK'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
It comes as part of the national chain’s ‘ambitious plans’ to double the size of the business and ‘bring the joy of our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people around the UK’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Pret said customers in Worthing will be able to enjoy Club Pret at their new local Pret, offering customers up to five barista prepared drinks a day and 10 per cent off everything sold in-shop for just £30 a month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Pret said customers in Worthing will be able to enjoy Club Pret at their new local Pret, offering customers up to five barista prepared drinks a day and 10 per cent off everything sold in-shop for just £30 a month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Surplus freshly made food will be donated at the end of each day to local charities. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Surplus freshly made food will be donated at the end of each day to local charities. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
