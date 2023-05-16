Worthing's new cocktail bar: All you need to know about its high-end design and over-21s policy

A Worthing bar owner is set to open his second venue in the town - a cocktail bar he hopes will fill the 'middle ground' for people in their mid-to-late 20s and above.

Heartbreakers will open in the space formerly occupied by Rocking Horse cocktail bar in The Broadway, Brighton Road, which shut down when the owner retired earlier this year.

It will become the 'big sister' to Manuka, the popular bar in Portland Road which was started by entrepreneur Ben Thompson five years ago.

Ben, who is also the drummer for Two Door Cinema Club, is hoping to open his latest venture by the end of this month, or by early June at the latest.

Heartbreaker will replace the former Rocking Horse cocktail bar

The 31-year-old said: "I want Heartbreaker to compliment Manuka, not to be in competition with it.

"We refurbished Manuka at the beginning of last year, and that was heavily targeted towards being 'Instagram-able' and for a younger generation crowd.

"By doing that I opened myself up to wanting to having a slightly more mature, older sister site to Manuka. It's going to be 21 plus to get in which I think will be nice as not many places are doing that in Worthing.

"A lot of original Manuka lovers and fans maybe now find that when the volume of people increases at Manuka at 10pm and the music is turned up, they find it too much. Heartbreaker will still offer DJs every night of the week, but it will be more in keeping with what people 25+ want.

Ben Thompson hopes to open new Worthing cocktail bar Heartbreaker by the end of this month

"Worthing has some fantastic spots for cocktails if you want to chill out, and bars, but we want to create a fun energy with a DJ but not be overpowering. It’s that middle ground where you can still have a conversation and be social, but it’s still fun.”

Ben, who previously owned Jungle nightclub, has worked with some of the people who designed and built Soho Houses and the Hoxton hotel to bring his high-end design for the bar to life.

Heartbreaker will have a dark wood, brass and red velvet aesthetic, with little details such as the bespoke upholstery having been created by graphic designers. Ben said the ‘attention to detail’ is everywhere, even down to the toilet cubicles.

Heartbreaker will be the 'big sister' to established cocktail bar Manuka

The name, Heartbreaker, was chosen after Ben was listening to the Will Smith song of the same name. He said he realised it was a ‘really cool concept to build a brand around’ as it wasn’t about people being heartbroken, but more about people who are heartbreakers, such as Harry Styles and Elvis Presley. He added: “It’s supposed to give it a cheeky personality, rather than being about broken hearts.”

So far, eight members of staff have been hired, along with three security staff and DJs, all of whom are local, so it brings more jobs to the town.

The date for an opening night hasn’t been decided yet, but New York DJ Maikol has been booked for the party.

The opening menu will feature 12 signature drinks, and the venue will be open until 2am seven days a week. Ben said it offers an alternative to going to nightclubs after other bars close.

Heartbreaker should be open by the end of this month/beginning of June

When Heartbreaker opens, it will stock 818 Tequila – owned by Kendall Jenner, which is not stocked elsewhere in Worthing.

Ben said: “Five and a bit years ago when I opened Manuka I never would have thought we would be as strong as we are in the hospitality scene in Worthing.

"I think it is fantastic to see independents and bigger chains being attracted to the town. It’s only making it better and improving everything about it. It offers more jobs and entices people to live here.

"A lot of people are moving here from London and Brighton and it’s nice to be able to give them places that are of city standards. It’s making everyone have to step their game up in a good way.