Corinne Day to depart Newhaven Enterprise Zone after groundbreaking seven-year tenure

After more than seven years at the helm of the Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ), Corinne Day, the founding programme director has stepped down from her role. The process to recruit Corinne’s replacement is underway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corinne joined the NEZ in October 2017, when the initiative was first launched by Lewes District Council in partnership with Coast to Capital LEP.

What began as a straightforward mission to create new employment space quickly evolved under her leadership into a much broader and more ambitious vision – one that has helped build Newhaven’s reputation as a thriving business and cultural hub on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corinne said: “When I arrived I saw incredible potential — passionate people, innovative businesses and a deep-rooted pride in Newhaven, but a there was frustration at not being listened to and the lack of space or tools to realise their ambitions. We just needed a platform to bring it all together and it was clear there was a real opportunity to unite behind a common purpose.”

Newhaven Champions meeting

That platform became the NEZ and over the past seven years, Corinne and her team have been instrumental in laying the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth in the town.

One of her proudest achievements is the creation of the Newhaven Champions, a network of individuals, businesses and organisations working together to celebrate success, share ideas and champion Newhaven’s future.

Other milestones include the launch of Creative Newhaven, in partnership with Towner Eastbourne, to support enriching and accessible creative projects, as well as the rollout of Newhaven Unleashed, a plan for reinvesting about £1m per year in business rates back into the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Peters, chair of the board at NEZ said: “Corinne has been a real catalyst, bringing energy, excitement and inspiration to the NEZ. We’re so grateful for her leadership and vision.”

Creative events in Newhaven have helped to boost the town

Corinne has worked closely with a small but impactful team at NEZ and with local businesses such as modular housing contractor Boutique Modern, Mamoosh deli and many other organisations in the creative and marine sectors, all of which are helping redefine Newhaven’s profile.

As she prepares to step down, Corinne said: “The town has a bold, unapologetic spirit and I’m proud to have played a part in helping that shine.

“I know the town will continue to inspire if we keep investing in things that make people say, ‘Wow! I didn’t expect that of Newhaven.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will miss the people who work so hard to make a difference and I will miss the views from my favourite place in Newhaven - the top of the Fort car park. On a sunny day, it really does feel like you’re on top of the world.”

To find out more, please visit: newhavenenterprisezone.com