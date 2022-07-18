Craft beer company set to move to Billingshurst

Pig’s Ears Beers, which already has a site in Rowhook, hopes to open new purpose-built premises at Billingshurst Business Park by next summer.

The company currently has bases in Gloucester and London, as well as Rowhook, but says the Billingshurst site will allow it to expand, and to sell direct to the public.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MD Toni Skinner said: "The most exciting thing is – because it’s on the trade park – we will be able to have a trade counter for the consumer side where people can click and collect.”

news

Toni launched Pig’s Ears Beers 11 years ago at a time when UK breweries were making ‘some of the best beers this country had seen in a long time and it was beyond difficult to get your hands on them.’