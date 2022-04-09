Sussex Police have now appealed for witnesses to the incident, which they said happened between the Cowdray Arms pub and Maidenbower at around 9pm.

“A Land Rover Defender was travelling westbound when it left the road and collided with trees, coming to rest on the nearside verge,” said a police spokesperson.

“Ambulance attended and the driver was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he had sustained serious injuries,” they said.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash that seriously injured a driver on the B2036 Balcombe Road. Picture: Turners HIll Fire.

Sussex Police are urging anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1241 of 07/04.

Turners Hill Fire said on Twitter that crews had attended the collision, adding that ‘one casualty was assisted by the fire service’.

“Driving at night is more dangerous especially on rural roads,” they said.

“Driving to the conditions is key to arriving at your destination safely.”

