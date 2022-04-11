The event was held at Savannah Café Bar in The Broadway and was also attended by chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey and MP for Mid Sussex Mims Davies.

The vaccination centre is part of GP federation Alliance for Better Care and is now running vaccinations for over 75s as part of the national Spring Booster Campaign.

Charlie Price, one of the Clair Hall site leads, said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to over 250 volunteers who have worked over 6,700 shifts, which is approximately 27,000 hours of volunteering.”

The Clair Hall Vaccination Centre team at Savannah Café Bar with Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Mid Sussex District Council chairman Margaret Belsey. Picture: Alliance for Better Care.

“We also have around 100 support staff, so wanted to thank everyone for all their efforts and dedication to making this busy centre run so well,” he said.

Charlie said the vaccination centre has an amazing range of volunteers from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and the surrounding Mid Sussex villages.

“We absolutely wanted to celebrate all they have achieved, an operation we couldn’t have dreamt about two and a half years ago,” he said.

He added that Clair Hall is grateful to Alliance for Better Care, Mid Sussex District Council and Savannah for making this party possible.

The Clair Hall Vaccination Centre team at Savannah Café Bar in Haywards Heath. Picture: Alliance for Better Care.

The Clair Hall Vaccination Centre has now been in operation since December 29, 2020, and recently administered its 200,000th vaccination on site.

Richard Visick, clinical services manager for Mid Sussex, said: “We have an amazing team who bring the vital service that we offer to life at Clair Hall.”

He said: “The volunteer team won a Stronger Communities Award last year at the Mid Sussex Applauds awards and we were also commended by the chancellor Rishi Sunak when he visited the centre in January this year.”