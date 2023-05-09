Crawley based marketer nominated for young professional of the year at national awards

Creative Pod is proud to announce that its senior marketing executive, Sadie Chillingworth, has been nominated for the young professional of the year award at the upcoming Dynamic Awards.

The award ceremony will take place at The Grand Hotel, Brighton on May 25, 2023.

The Dynamic Awards recognises the achievements of the most innovative, dedicated, and hardworking women in business throughout the South East and Surrey. The Young Professional of the Year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional success that defies their age. They will have shown tenacity, determination and will be known as ‘one to watch’ by their peers.

Sadie Chillingworth has been a key member of the Creative Pod team since 2019, where she has played an instrumental role in driving the company's rapid growth and success. She has shown an exceptional level of dedication, creativity, and leadership in her role, consistently exceeding targets and delivering outstanding results, all while supporting and motivating a team of three Marketing Executives to reach their own levels of success.

Sadie Chillingworth, said: "I am honoured to be nominated for the Young Professional of the Year award. I have been privileged to work with an incredibly talented team at Creative Pod, who have inspired me to push myself further and always go the extra mile. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, and I am proud to represent them."

CEO of Creative Pod Matt Turner, said: "We are thrilled to see Sadie's achievements recognised by the Dynamic Awards. Sadie's dedication, hard work and drive have been instrumental in the success of Creative Pod throughout the years, and this nomination is a testament to her outstanding leadership and commitment to providing a Michelin star level of service to our clients. We will be there at the event cheering her on!"