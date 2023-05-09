Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Crawley primary schools celebrate the Coronation with students and parents

Primary schools across Crawley got involved with the Coronation celebrations, as teachers, students and parents all joined in to celebrate the crowning of King Charles and Camilla.

By Ellis Peters
Published 9th May 2023, 11:39 BST

Students from Maidenbower Infant, Maidenbower Junior and The Brook Infant school came together to recreate the Union Jack flag in their school field.

Northgate Primary School celebrated the Coronation with fancy dress, ice cream and stools.

Here is a selection of pictures from the two primary schools:

Maidenbower Infant, Maidenbower Junior and The Brook Infant school

Maidenbower Infant, Maidenbower Junior and The Brook Infant school Photo: Accreidted

Maidenbower Infant, Maidenbower Junior and The Brook Infant school Photo: Accredited

Northgate Primary School Photo: Accredited

Northgate Primary School Photo: Accredited

