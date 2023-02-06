Crawley-based power network director speaks to Channel 5’s Dan Walker and hails employees for powering to the top

A top HR director has praised electricity workers for placing Crawley-based UK Power Networks among the UK’s best employers for the tenth year running.

Andrew Pace spoke to TV broadcaster Dan Walker, at Best Companies Live, where the latest league tables revealed Britain’s biggest electricity distributor was second overall in the Best Big Companies to Work For List (Q1, 2023).

UK Power Networks delivers electricity supplies to 8.4 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England, including 480 employees in Crawley. Staff commitment to giving great service also saw the company listed as third in the UK for customer service and the only utility in the top 10 of the Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI).

The Best Companies league table position is based on feedback from over 3,000 employee surveys and staff revealed that what they liked most about working at UK Power Networks was high levels of pride in their work, a sense of family and teamwork, job security, line manager support and an approachable CEO and directors.

TV’s Dan Walker hears from UK Power Networks what it takes to be a top employer

HR Director at UK Power Networks, Andrew Pace said: “The emotional connection and dedication which our employees feel towards their job, their colleagues and our customers is driving our frontier performance. We listen to our employees’ opinions and try to address feedback as we strive to make UK Power Networks a great place to work, where talented people from diverse backgrounds can thrive.

“Our workforce is closely tied to the communities we serve. Staff are encouraged to come up with better ways of working and challenge the status quo, as this helps deliver the best results for our customers and communities, so that we can all feel part of shaping the future success of our business.”

UK Power Networks arranges regular engagement surveys, CEO videos updates and internal social media Q&As, podcasts and staff forums and recognition awards evenings. Staff have access to training and development opportunities and an in-house Leadership Academy ensuring professional development is always available.