The team at Crawley LGBTQIA have announced that it will be hosting its third annual PRIDE event this August.

Crawley LGBTQIA announced on Facebook this week that PRIDE will be returning on Saturday, August 19 2023 and first-release tickets are now on sale.

Crawley PRIDE brought the carnival to the town last summer with people turning out in their numbers to celebrate.

Last year, the team hosted its first-ever parade through the town which brought all the glitz and glamour of Pride to the people of Crawley.

Crawley PRIDE 2022

This year’s event will just be a one-day celebration, but it is promised to be an “even better pride than last year”, a spokesperson from Crawley LGBTQIA said.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered:

When is this year’s Crawley Pride?

This year’s event will take place on August 19, 2023

Where are the celebrations taking place?

The event is hosted in Goffs Park, near Crawley’s town centre.

How do I get a ticket?

All tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pride2023. The first release tickets are said to be “the cheapest but limited”, a post on the group’s Facebook said.

How do I get involved?

The team is actively looking for volunteers for this year’s event and if you are interested, you can find the sign-up form here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved

Who will be performing?

The acts who are performing at this year’s event will be announced closer to the time.

How do I get my business or charity involved?

Business and charity applications are now open for this year’s event and you can apply for your pitch here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved

Are families welcome at the celebrations?

The answer is yes. The team goes all out to get the whole family involved and put on special activities for children during the event.

