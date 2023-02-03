Crawley LGBTQIA announced on Facebook this week that PRIDE will be returning on Saturday, August 19 2023 and first-release tickets are now on sale.
Crawley PRIDE brought the carnival to the town last summer with people turning out in their numbers to celebrate.
Last year, the team hosted its first-ever parade through the town which brought all the glitz and glamour of Pride to the people of Crawley.
This year’s event will just be a one-day celebration, but it is promised to be an “even better pride than last year”, a spokesperson from Crawley LGBTQIA said.
Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered:
When is this year’s Crawley Pride?
This year’s event will take place on August 19, 2023
Where are the celebrations taking place?
The event is hosted in Goffs Park, near Crawley’s town centre.
How do I get a ticket?
All tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pride2023. The first release tickets are said to be “the cheapest but limited”, a post on the group’s Facebook said.
How do I get involved?
The team is actively looking for volunteers for this year’s event and if you are interested, you can find the sign-up form here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved
Who will be performing?
The acts who are performing at this year’s event will be announced closer to the time.
How do I get my business or charity involved?
Business and charity applications are now open for this year’s event and you can apply for your pitch here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved
Are families welcome at the celebrations?
The answer is yes. The team goes all out to get the whole family involved and put on special activities for children during the event.
See more: Crawley Pride 2022 picture gallery: Take a look at the pictures from Day 1, Crawley Pride 2022: 32 pictures of day two, Chichester Pride 2023: Tickets go on sale and sponsor announced
Keep an eye out on: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pride2023 and the group’s social media pages for more information.