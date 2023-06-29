Crawley business increases turnover by 30% and creates 20 new jobs as it jumps ahead with contracts on HS2

Business is booming for Crawley-based, family-run business OnSite Support Ltd thanks to a series of repeat contract awards on HS2, Britain’s flagship infrastructure project.

Over 60% of HS2 contract awards have gone to small and medium sized businesses, and since starting work on HS2 in 2019, OnSite Support has increased company turnover by 30%, and expanded its workforce to create 20 new jobs. The company has also launched its own apprenticeship programme and is now setting its sights on future growth and expansion.

The company supplies safety, welfare, signage and site equipment to the construction industry and work collaboratively with contractors at HS2 construction sites between London and the West Midlands. It focuses on providing sustainable products, services and systems which support HS2’s drive to help decarbonise the UK construction sector and reduce the carbon footprint of Britain’s new railway.

OneSite’s sustainable approach has already delivered solutions to improve the lifespan of protective clothing worn at HS2’s construction sites. The team established the first site-based laundry centre at one of HS2’s largest construction sites near Denham, and technology used to track the use and laundering of clothing worn on site has already helped HS2 to save 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Business is booming for Crawley-based OnSite Support after winning repeat contracts with HS2. Picture: HS2

Innovation is a key driver for the business and its development of reusable and recyclable boot covers, for workers moving between sites and offices, is also helping HS2 to cut waste in construction.

When protective clothing reaches its end of life cycle, the team partners with social enterprise company, Recycling Lives, to reduce the number of items going to landfill. Discarded clothing, helmets, gloves and safety glasses, along with their packaging, are all given a new lease of life and turned into emergency relief blankets, garden lining sheets and insulation.

Visiting OnSite’s Head Office in Crawley, HS2 CEO Mark Thurston said: “Over 60% of HS2 contract awards have gone to small and medium sized businesses, and I’m delighted that OnSite Support is among those benefitting and seeing their business and workforce grow.

Crawley firm has seen turnover increase by 30% after winning work on HS2. Picture: HS2

"We couldn’t achieve HS2’s environmental goals and shape a greener future for the construction sector without innovative companies in our supply chain. The work the OnSite team is delivering for us has sparked interest amongst other major UK infrastructure projects, which is great for the sector as a whole and this growing family business.”

During the visit, HS2’s CEO and Crawley MP Henry Smith were shown the latest innovations that OnSite are working on for HS2. The team is currently trialling an off-grid freestanding streetlight which works on wind power and solar. The aim is to eliminate the need for diesel or other fossil-fuel generators as a power source, making it a more sustainable solution for safe lighting around construction sites. HS2 is encouraging the trial of new approaches right across its worksites to ensure new, innovative and environmentally friendly products are becoming mainstream in construction.

Warren Lynes, OnSite Support Ltd, said: “OnSite Support has an excellent relationship with the HS2 project right across the route. We’re working with the client and contractors to bring innovation and sustainability to the project.

"Our values match, which means we are all moving in the same direction, and we relish the challenge to do things differently. We are excited about what the future holds with HS2, as we have more innovation coming on board. We’re also working on our Building Better sustainability strategy which is helping our clients to hit their sustainability goals and objectives.”

HS2 CEO Mark Thurston meets On-Site MD Warren Lynes. Picture: HS2

HS2’s construction is already supporting almost 30,000 jobs and over 3,000 UK-based businesses are actively engaged in the supply chain.