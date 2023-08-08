Crawley business to expand nationally and internationally thanks to HSBC UK

A pet care retailer headquartered in West Sussex has secured an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to support its growth nationally and internationally, and to create up to 320 jobs nationwide.

Pet Family, which operates 150 stores across London and the South East of England under its Pets Corner brand, is using the multi-million pound funding to open ten new stores throughout England including in Chelmsford, Ascot, East Grinstead, Newbury and Colchester by the end of the year with more to follow. The funding also includes an acquisition of a small retail chain and supports a four-year capital plan to roll out more retail stores, pet spas and Veterinary centres.

The funding will also fuel Pet Family’s international growth plan, with the retailer set to launch its presence in Europe by acquiring a stake in a family retailer with seven sites in Europe. Additionally, the brand plans to open stores in the USA, where it currently sells its products to the existing independent pet trade.

Pets Corner. Picture: HSBC UK

The new stores and planned acquisitions are expected to lead to up to 320 new full and part-time jobs in the UK, in addition to the 1,200 employees currently working for Pet Family.

As part of the HSBC UK funding package, Pet Family will draw on a revolving credit facility to pursue further acquisitions, with plans to open up to ten further new stores every year, as well as investing in launching more of its Pet Practice veterinary clinics within its existing stores.

Pet Family is targeting strong, consistent growth of at least ten per cent per year over the next three years as a result of the planned expansion.

Owner of Pet Family, Dean Richmond said: “The support we have received from HSBC UK over the last five years has been invaluable and we are excited to continue to grow our unique offering for pet owners who want the best products for their pet. The growth of consumers wanting better products, sourced with integrity has shown no signs of slowing down, and we look forward to expanding internationally, both across Europe and in the USA with the support of HSBC UK.”