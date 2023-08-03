The event was well attended with large crowds throughout the day. Visitors were treated to road traffic collision and chip pan demonstrations, educational safety advice and there was plenty of entertainment for children, including a bouncy castle and fairground stalls.
Crews were also assisted throughout the day by partners from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.
Station Manager Alistair Green said: “The event raised over £1,275 for The Fire Fighters Charity - a charity close to all our hearts here at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, so I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped raise an incredible amount of money for a brilliant cause.
“It was great to see so many faces come along to say hello and share the day with us.
“As with any event of this size, it takes an incredible amount of effort and planning to make the day a success, so a particular thank you goes to Green Watch Crawley, firefighters at Turners Hill and Horsham, our Technical Rescue Unit as well as the service’s volunteers.”