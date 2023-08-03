BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Crawley Fire Station holds annual open day for the public

An open day at Crawley Fire Station took place last week (Saturday, July 29)
By Ellis Peters
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

The event was well attended with large crowds throughout the day. Visitors were treated to road traffic collision and chip pan demonstrations, educational safety advice and there was plenty of entertainment for children, including a bouncy castle and fairground stalls.

Crews were also assisted throughout the day by partners from Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

See more: Abseil the iconic Spinnaker Tower for St Catherine’s Hospice, Summer in Sussex 2023: When will the rain stop? What will the weather be like for August Bank Holiday?, K2 Business Expo is on in Crawley in September

Crawley Fire Station. Picture: WSFRSCrawley Fire Station. Picture: WSFRS
Crawley Fire Station. Picture: WSFRS
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Station Manager Alistair Green said: “The event raised over £1,275 for The Fire Fighters Charity - a charity close to all our hearts here at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, so I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped raise an incredible amount of money for a brilliant cause.

“It was great to see so many faces come along to say hello and share the day with us.

“As with any event of this size, it takes an incredible amount of effort and planning to make the day a success, so a particular thank you goes to Green Watch Crawley, firefighters at Turners Hill and Horsham, our Technical Rescue Unit as well as the service’s volunteers.”

Related topics:West Sussex FireSussexSouth East Coast Ambulance Service