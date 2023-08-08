A neurological rehabilitation trainer at a Crawley charity will take on the kayak challenge in September.

Laurence Green, 25, a Neurological Rehabilitation Trainer at the Neurokinex Charitable Trust has set himself the extraordinary challenge of kayaking 100 miles (160km) in just five days in September.

Pushing his limits to support those in need, Laurence is determined to make a real difference to the lives of individuals with a spinal cord injury. As someone who has never attempted a multi day challenge before, Laurence is diving headfirst into the 100 mile paddle, showcasing his unwavering dedication to raise money to safeguard the Neurokinex Step Up Scheme having seen the difference it has made to his clients.

The Neurokinex Charitable Trust is dedicated to transforming the lives of people with spinal cord injuries. It holds an annual Step Up Challenge to raise awareness and funds for its transformative Step Up Scheme which offers six free sessions to newly injured people.

Laurence Green, 25, a Neurological Rehabilitation Trainer at the Neurokinex Charitable Trust. Picture: Neurokinex Charitable Trust

A lifeline for many, the Step Up Scheme introduces people to the lifechanging Neurokinex rehabilitation programme and gives them invaluable support after their discharge from hospital It costs Neurokinex £420 per person to offer the Step Up Scheme and the charitable trust relies on donations to fund these sessions.

Kicking off the paddle at Godstow Lock in Oxford on Wednesday, September 6, Laurence will be kayaking between 15 miles (24km) and 20 miles (32km) per day for five days non-stop.

Having not been in a kayak in over a decade, this will be no mean feat for Laurence to learn the necessary skills and build sufficient endurance to go the distance. He is training hard with the help of the Wey Kayak Club in Guildford, which is also the end-point of this challenge on Sunday, September 10.

Laurence said: “I've had the idea to do a kayaking challenge for a few years. It started back when I was an intern at Neurokinex Bristol and was discussing something similar a client had done.

“It was only when I started speaking to expert kayakers and brilliant coaches that I realised just how tough the training and challenge will be, but I’m committed to making it happen and making a difference.”

With a personal background in Sport Science and Strength and Conditioning, Laurence recognises the immense value of kayaking and rowing as essential components to build core and trunk strength, elements vital for individuals undergoing rehabilitation for spinal injuries.

Laurence continues: "Neurokinex is such a worthwhile cause. It's a charity close to my heart which doesn't get the recognition it deserves.

"Spinal cord injuries are more common than people think, affecting around 50,000 individuals each year in the UK. It's not something we think about until it impacts us or our loved ones. Through the Step Up Challenge, we aim to raise awareness and funds to help those who need it the most."

Getting behind Laurence, colleagues at clients will be looking to match his distance on dry land using Concept2 rowers at Neurokinex sites in Bristol, Hemel Hempstead and Gatwick hosting 10-hour non-stop row challenges to put everyone through their paces! Many clients taking part have themselves enjoyed the support and benefit of the Step Up Scheme and now want to give back to others.

To find out more, take part or sponsor Laurence visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/nkkayakandrow