Crawley marketing agency has been made finalists in multiple categories for the ‘Sussex Business Awards’

Creative Pod has been constantly expanding. It started as a team of nine in 2020 to now being a team of 26. It was ecstatic to hear the news that they were finalists for the ‘Creative Industries Award’ and the CEO, Matt Turner, was shortlisted for ‘Business Person of the Year’.

Mr Turner said: “It is such an honour to be a finalist in any awards but Sussex Business Awards is particularly special. There are so many great businesses within the county and for Creative Pod to be nominated for ‘Creative Industries’ and myself for ‘Business Person of the Year’ is humbling.

“We strive to inspire through the marketing we create for our clients. For us to be a business that has been around for 16 years, that is no easy feat, but we are proud to be going from strength to strength. And our team is filled with so many skilled people, we wouldn’t be considered for these awards if it wasn’t for them.”

Creative Pod

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will be held on Thursday, December 1 2022 at The Grand, Brighton.