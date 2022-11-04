This year will be the first time the charity has hosted two separate events, one in West Sussex at the Copthorne Effingham Hotel on Sunday, December 11 at 4pm, and the other in Surrey at Oxted School on Thursday, December 15 at 7pm.

The popular services, previously held at K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, are a chance for members of the local community to come together and remember loved ones. St Catherine’s understands that the festive season can be a difficult time of year for those who are bereaved and offers family and friends an opportunity to reflect on the year that's passed.

At the heart of the non-denominational services is a Tree of Light, adorned with hundreds of lights and the opportunity to hang a star of remembrance. There will also be music, readings and the chance to view a book of remembrance.

St Catherine’s Hospice brings back ‘Tree of Light’ for West Sussex and Surrey after two years online

Free to attend, the services are open to everyone, regardless of whether they've known someone cared for by the hospice. Spaces need to be booked by visiting: www.stch.org.uk/treeoflight or calling St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361. The local charity will also record a service to share online for anyone unable to attend in person.

The service will be led by Martin Hill, St Catherine’s new spiritual care lead.

Mr Hill said: “It is a distinct privilege for me to be leading St Catherine’s Tree of Light services for our community this year. There is no doubt that at this time of year, feelings of grief and loss arise as the celebration of the season approaches.

“Gathering with others who experience this and recognising the continuing importance of those we love who have died, is something that I know is important to so many. I hope very much that you will find peace and hope in our services.”

Sarah Clapp from Crawley has attended the Tree of Light services since her Mother died after being cared for by St Catherine’s.

Mrs Clapp said: “Christmas always reminds me of Mum because she loved everything about it! Her birthday was December 17, and it would always start Christmas off in our house.

“December is particularly tough for our family, and we miss Mum even more than usual. But every year I attend the Tree of Light because the service and hanging a star in Mum’s memory gives me the strength to get through the month.”

There will also be additional Tree of Light church services around East Surrey and West Sussex, details of these will be available at: stch.org.uk/treeoflight.

For the last 35 years, St Catherine’s Hospice has been there for people living in Sussex and East Surrey, offering both physical and emotional support to those living with a terminal illness and their families.