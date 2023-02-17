Crawley’s branch of Metro Bank will be celebrating International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 7.

Metro Bank’s Crawley branch will be teaming up with Crawley Town Centre BID and Manor Royal BID to celebrate International Women’s Day by hosting a complimentary event from 9am to 11am for all local business women and female entrepreneurs on Tuesday, March 7.

In attendance will be keynote speaker Julie Kapsalis, CEO and principal of NESCOT college and chair of Coast to Capital LEP, and guest speaker Sam Hilton, Metro Bank commercial banking director, as well as the Coast to Capital Growth Hub, whose members will discuss the alternative funding options available.

Mrs Kapsalis has worked in economic development for 20 years with a particular focus on enterprise, skills and social inclusion. She served as an advisor to the UK Government's task force on women's enterprise and has contributed to the Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship including developing the expert in residence programme and the pilot to gender disaggregate LEP data.

Julie Kapsalis, CEO and Principal of NESCOT college

International Women's Day celebrates women's rights and inspires people to act in the ongoing fight for gender equality. This year’s theme is ‘Embrace Equity’.

Crawley Metro Bank’s local director, Abi Bowden, said “As a community bank and a signatory of the Investing in Women Code, we actively support women in business and we are looking to celebrate International Women’s Day in all our stores.

“We’re committed to supporting women with access to tools, resources and finance and supporting them in the three key areas they struggle with namely networking, funding and mentoring.”

BID manager at Crawley Town Centre BID Wendy Bell said: “We are delighted to work with Metro Bank and Manor Royal Business District to deliver a new event to the town centre.

“Crawley is an incredibly diverse, successful and inclusive town and we are looking forward to celebrating and sharing this aspect of it with our guests. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

