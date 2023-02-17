Crawley Police warn shoppers of ‘sly’ thieves operating in town centre

Crawley Police have issued a warning to shoppers in the town centre about potential thieves operating in the area.

Shopping in busy shopping centres can be a little distracting, which is the prime time for “sly thieves to pounce”, a post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect yourself whilst out shopping:

-Do keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times

-Do carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest

-Do return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it

-Don’t leave bags unattended on a pushchair /shopping trolley.

The Facebook post continues: “Remember, having a zipped bag doesn’t mean you’re totally safe. Thieves have been known to walk behind victims while slowly unzipping bags.”