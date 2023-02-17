Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Crawley Police warn shoppers of ‘sly’ thieves operating in town centre

Crawley Police have issued a warning to shoppers in the town centre about potential thieves operating in the area.

By Ellis Peters
52 minutes ago

Shopping in busy shopping centres can be a little distracting, which is the prime time for “sly thieves to pounce”, a post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect yourself whilst out shopping:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-Do keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times

Most Popular
Crawley Police warn shoppers of ‘sly’ thieves operating in town centre

-Do carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest

-Do return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

-Don’t leave bags unattended on a pushchair /shopping trolley.

The Facebook post continues: “Remember, having a zipped bag doesn’t mean you’re totally safe. Thieves have been known to walk behind victims while slowly unzipping bags.”

See more: Co-op provides funding for community causes in Crawley and Horley, Crawley parents helps raise money for the victims of Turkey and Syria earthquake disaster, Jeremy Quin MP thanks Sussex Police for robust crack down on illegal car meets between Horsham and Crawley

People can report crime and concerns to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 – or 999 in an emergency.