Crawley Police warn shoppers of ‘sly’ thieves operating in town centre

Shopping in busy shopping centres can be a little distracting, which is the prime time for “sly thieves to pounce”, a post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said.
Here are a few steps you can take to protect yourself whilst out shopping:
-Do keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times
-Do carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest
-Do return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it
-Don’t leave bags unattended on a pushchair /shopping trolley.
The Facebook post continues: “Remember, having a zipped bag doesn’t mean you’re totally safe. Thieves have been known to walk behind victims while slowly unzipping bags.”
People can report crime and concerns to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 – or 999 in an emergency.