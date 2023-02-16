Local causes in Crawley and Horley will receive funding from Co-op after being chosen to take part in its Local Community Fund.

The money is raised by Co-op members when they buy selected own-brand products and services. This year, local causes have been chosen in Crawley and Horley, including Neurokinex Kids, Polish Saturday School and Super Siblings, who will receive funding to deliver local projects.

This support comes at a much-needed time, with more than 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than one-in-two (59%) projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over four-fifths (84%) of local causes have seen an increase in demand, particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-op provides funding for community causes in Crawley and Horley

Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op, Rebecca Birkbeck said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes. “Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

“Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op members have helped raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for over 30,000 projects across the UK through the Local Community Fund. Members can also choose the local cause they would like to support through their membership.