Crawley recruitment agency team-up with artist for new artwork celebrating West Sussex

The unveiling marks an important point for Elliot Scott as they commit to helping the thousands who were left unemployed throughout the pandemic to re-enter the working world.

Following the exciting news of Gatwick South Terminal reopening, Elliot Scott is calling for businesses across the county to come together to support the thousands of unemployed find work.

Joint Founder of Elliot Scott Group Elliot Benton, said: “The long-awaited news of the South Terminal reopening was a real key moment for the tens of thousands of local people who unfortunately found themselves out of work due to the pandemic.

Elliot Scott Group celebrating the new artwork.

“As a local recruitment agency with experience in the aviation industry, we know the importance of what Gatwick Airport brings to the community.

“We’re excited to share our idea of bringing together key iconic landmarks within the county and want to focus our efforts on getting the unemployed re-employed following such a devastating couple of years”.

To support the initiative, Henry Smith MP visited the Elliot Scott Group to thank them for their work and support in the community throughout the pandemic

Mr Smith also recognised the agency’s efforts in regrouping ahead of what will hopefully see a surge in employment rates following the reopening of the South Terminal at Gatwick and spring season.

Mr Smith said: “Following the long-awaited reopening of Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, I’m delighted to see Elliot Scott Group continue to go from strength to strength.

“We know that the Crawley and Gatwick economy was hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. This is why in Westminster I established the Future of Aviation All-Party Parliamentary Group and there’s never been a more important time for the aviation industry to recruit top people to the sector.