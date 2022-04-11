Crawley MP welcomes £150 council tax rebate to help local families with cost of living

Mr Smith said: “Many people in Crawley are worried about their bills right now, so it’s absolutely right the Government does what it can to help with this.

“This new Council Tax rebate will help households across Crawley, by taking £150 off their council tax bills. This is on top of pre-existing measures to support families, such as the Warm Home Discount scheme.”

There have already been steps put in place to support local families, Mr Smith said. These measures include reducing the Universal Credit taper rate, increasing the National Living Wage by a record amount, cutting fuel duty, and launching a £1 billion ‘Household Support Fund’ to help the lowest-income households with their bills.

The £150 council tax rebate has been introduced to support households in Crawley and across the country to keep the cost of living down.

This council tax rebate is being introduced across England, and although council tax is a devolved issue, £565 million has been provided to the Welsh, Scottish, and Northern Irish governments to allow them to implement their own council tax rebate – ensuring that support reaches every corner of the UK.

Where council tax is paid by direct debit, households will automatically receive the £150 rebate in April 2022. Households that don’t pay by direct debit, will be contacted by their council and made aware of the scheme.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Michael Gove said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we understand the pressures facing many families.