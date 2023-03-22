Crawley Thai restaurant crowned best in West Sussex at Euro Asia Curry Awards

A Crawley eatery has fought off tough competition to be crowned the best Thai restaurant in West Sussex at the annual Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Siam Signature Thai, in High Street, which opened in November 2021, serves a range of authentic Thai dishes – from classic curries to chargrilled meats and fresh seafood, as well as a menu of tasty cocktails.

The restaurant is owned and run by Poottasapha Caplis, known as Tik, a Thai national who lives in Crawley.

She opened her first restaurant – a sister branch also called Siam Signature Thai – in Sutton, south London, in October 2020 before launching the Crawley restaurant less than 12 months later.

Tik, second from left, with her family and colleagues, at the Euro Asia Curry Awards

Tik said: “We ended up opening two restaurants during the pandemic, which obviously wasn’t ideal, but we got through it!”

Tik has spent all her working life in the restaurant industry, often as a manager of other people’s businesses.

To open her own felt fantastic, she said: “Serving our first customers at Siam Signature Thai and seeing them enjoy the food was a very proud moment for me – it made me very happy.”

Asked what makes her restaurants stand out from the crowd, Tik said: “The fantastic food! Everything is made from scratch and we only use fresh ingredients. We also import certain things like Thai basil from Thailand, as opposed to using regular basil, to get that authentic Thai taste.”

Siam Signature Thai in Crawley

Customers have praised the Crawley eatery online, with one reviewer writing: "Absolutely fantastic... like being back in Thailand," alongside a five-star rating.

The Siam Signature Thai team picked up their Euro Asia Curry Award accolade at a ceremony at Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath, London.

Visit siamsignaturethai.co.uk to find out more.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were established in 2015 by Shorif Khan, a chef with over 20 years’ experience who specialises in Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine.

The restaurant serves a range of authentic Thai dishes

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate the very best curry eateries in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

In total, 370 businesses and individuals were nominated for the prestigious awards and 50 winners were picked.

Visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk for more information.

