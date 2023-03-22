Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
34 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Crawley’s first District Heat Network ‘significantly reduces energy and carbon emissions’

Phase one of Crawley’s first District Heat Network (DHN) has been completed.

By Crawley Borough CouncilContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

The DHN, which is owned by Crawley Borough Council and operated by Pinnacle Power, comprises a flue, energy centre with combined heat and power (CHP) plant and a control room on the Town Hall redevelopment site.

It supplies heat and hot water to 91 flats in Geraint Thomas House, 128 homes in John Brackpool Close, the new Town Hall and The Create Building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will do the same for the proposed residential development to be sited on the location of the former Town Hall.

Most Popular
Councillors at the DHN
Councillors at the DHN
Councillors at the DHN

In addition, it significantly reduces energy and carbon emissions for both the council and organisations connecting to the DHN, as generating electricity locally using a CHP plant allows waste heat to be captured and used to heat buildings or produce hot water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The projected annual carbon savings for the DHN, compared to individual gas boilers, for the whole network over 25 years is 102 tonnes of CO2 per year.

It’s another important step towards the council meeting its carbon reduction targets – emissions reduced by at least 50 per cent and as close to net zero as possible by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2040 at the very latest.

The council is already looking towards expanding the town centre heat network and decarbonising it further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A business case for the phase two expansion of the heat network is being worked on to allow further properties across the town centre to benefit from affordable heat.

The study is also focused on switching from gas to a low carbon heat source, such as air source heat pumps.

Councillor Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The District Heat Network – the first in Crawley – is a major part of our efforts to reduce our carbon emissions as we work towards net zero.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The DHN is already providing cleaner, greener energy to residents and businesses and we’re looking to expand this to more of the town centre in the coming years.”

For more information about the Crawley Borough Council’s route to net zero visit crawley.gov.uk/climateemergency

Read More
18 Crawley charities and community groups awarded £250k of grants

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Young people, rent costs and crime are topics raised at Crawley Question Time

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ? Distraction theft in Crawley: Victim has £2,000 in cash stolen after being 'followed' from bank to grocery store

Crawley Borough CouncilTown HallCHPMichael JonesCO2