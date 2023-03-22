Eighteen not-for-profit organisations in Crawley have been awarded new grants totalling more than £250,000 from the borough council.

A range of community grants have been awarded for new and existing activity that will benefit Crawley residents and visitors.

These grants include: £67,919 for Crawley Open House Resource Centre and Outreach Team; £32,000 for Broadfield Youth and Community Centre; £25,000 for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove; £20,000 for Community Transport Sussex; £19,512 for Relate North and South West Sussex; £17,000 for Home-Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex (CHAMS); £15,000 for Crawley Community Youth Service; £12,000 to the Springboard Project; £10,000 to Crawley Festival; £10,000 to Crawley LGBT; and £8,000 to The Posh Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total funding for all 18 grants awarded for 2022/23 is £250,431.

Grant recipients

Crawley Borough Council proudly provides more annual funding and support for the community and voluntary sector than any other borough and district council in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Roe, scheme manager at Home-Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex, said: “We at Home-Start CHAMS are delighted that Crawley Borough Council have awarded us a grant this year.

“Not only will it allow us to offer our support to more families with young children in the borough, but it also, as a vote of confidence in what we do, helps us to bring in yet more funds to our service and therefore help even more families.”

Lisa Phillips, centre manager, Relate West Sussex, said: “We really value our ongoing partnership with Crawley Borough Council, and are grateful for the financial support we have received for the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people are struggling with their mental health and wellbeing, and our counselling services at Relate West Sussex are more in demand than ever at a time when it’s hard for people to pay. The funding from Crawley Borough Council will help us to ensure that our services remain accessible to all.”

Councillor Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement and public protection, said: “These grants will make a massive difference to 18 wonderful not-for-profit organisations in Crawley.

“Distributing grants of more than a quarter of a million pounds in the current financial climate shows our significant level of commitment to the town’s community and voluntary sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely proud that we are able to do help fund this incredible work that benefits our communities.”

In addition to community grants, six organisations have benefited from a share of £56,600 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to tackle inequalities in Bewbush, Broadfield and West Green.

The recipients are: Broadfield Youth and Community Centre – £18,948; FreeShop Crawley – £16,600; Inspirecastle – £10,500; LPK Learning – £7,500; Creative Crawley – £6,000; and Ten Little Toes Baby Bank – £3,000.

Councillor Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “This funding will make a real difference to these organisations and the residents that they help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that we’re able to invest even more money in projects that help improve the quality of life for people in Crawley.”

For more information about grants in Crawley visit crawley.gov.uk/grants

Advertisement Hide Ad