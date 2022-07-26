Developer needed for new Hailsham employment park

Wealden District Council (WDC) said it is looking for a development partner to move forward with plans for the Knights Farm West Employment Park.

The development site, on the fringes of Hailsham on the A22, Lower Dicker, was acquired by the council in 2020.

WDC said the development site is relatively flat and includes a stream that passes through the area with a footpath in a north-south direction.

An artist's impression of Knights Farm West Employment Park. Picture from Wealden District Council

A WDC spokesperson added: “The site is approximately 40 acres with direct frontage to the A22, which is the arterial route between Eastbourne, Hailsham, Uckfield and up to London.”

Once developed, the employment park is expected to bring more jobs to the area, boost the local economy and provide an opportunity for businesses which need premises with accessible routes into Brighton, London and surrounding towns.

Councillor Philip Lunn, portfolio holder for economic development, said, “We are looking for a partner to come on-board with us to develop Knights Farm West Employment Park.

“This is a great opportunity to attract new businesses to the area and to keep businesses which may otherwise have had to relocate because of their growth in Wealden.

“It has the potential to stimulate local growth, strengthen Wealden’s economy and provide sustainable local jobs for local people.

“It also meets the council’s objectives to support our local businesses, tourism sector and entrepreneurs to achieve a locally sustainable economy and generate ongoing sources of income to reinvest in local priorities.

“We are looking forward to receiving submissions from developers.”