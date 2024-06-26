East Sussex village pub could reopen after leasehold brought to market by leisure property specialists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Sussex pub that has been closed for seven years could reopen after an ‘exciting leasehold opportunity’.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets announced that they have recently brought the leasehold of the Trevor Arms to market.

Fleurets said the pub, which is opposite the railway station and close to Glyndebourrne and Glynde Place, is available on a new Free of Tie lease at a guide rent of £45,000 p.a.

Nick Jones of Glynde Estates said: “The Trevor Arms very much sits within the core of Glynde village, which is predominately owned by Glynde Estates. This is an exciting opportunity to re-energise, develop and operate this important building in the heart of our community and a beautiful part of the South Downs National Park. Glynde Estates is a long term business, and we hope to establish a similarly long term relationship with an operator who can make this a successful business that integrates with and enhances our special community.”

Fleurets said the pub was a ‘Harvey’s tied house’ for 166 years, having been built by John Harvey in anticipation of the new railway in 1845. It became a free house in 2011 and has been closed since January 2017.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets South, said: “The Trevor Arms is located in a highly desirable historic village with character trading areas and timber floors. It offers spacious accommodation with a large enclosed garden, this really presents a very exciting opportunity.”