East Sussex zoo reopens bird feeding experience following avian flu restrictions

A bird feeding attraction at a zoo in East Sussex has reopened after a five-month closure due to national avian flu restrictions.

The lorikeet feeding attraction at Drusillas Park by Alfriston was suddenly closed amid an outbreak of avian flu across the UK in November 2022.

Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) placed a housing measure on all poultry and captive birds, creating an avian influenza prevention zone to limit the spread of the virus. APHA last week confirmed the measures would be lifted across England and Wales from Tuesday, April 18, following a risk level assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitor can now interact with the park’s flock of rainbow lorikeets and hand feed them from pots of nectar.

Drusillas Park's lorikeet feeding attraction

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: “Our lorikeets have really missed interacting with the public, and as well as being a lovely experience for our visitors, it forms a really important part of their daily enrichment, keeping them happy, healthy and stimulated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the announcement, we have been refamiliarising the flock with our nectar pots and they’ve been extra curious and inquisitive spending lots of time perched on our heads – it’s going to be lovely to see them meeting the families in the park again.”

According to the Gov.uk website, the UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with more than 330 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Dr Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, added: “Whilst the lifting of the mandatory housing measures will be welcome news to bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of defence to help keep your birds safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drusillas Park's lorikeets

“It is thanks to the hard work of all bird keepers and vets who have played their part in keeping flocks safe this winter that we are in a position to take this action.”

Enhanced biosecurity measures will remain in place at the Sussex zoo, with visitors required to use disinfectant foot dips on both entrance and exit when visiting Lory Landing. The attraction is open daily from 11am–4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located just off the A27, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information visit www.drusillas.co.uk

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad