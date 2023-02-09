A cafe and bakery in Eastbourne is set to close – although there has been interest from people hoping to take over the business.

Cuckoo Cakes in Brassey Avenue, which originally opened in 2018, will close on April 30.

On social media the family-run business said: “We believe that we have served our purpose in this place and that God is leading us to the next stage our of lives.

“We have made lovely friends, we have seen people’s lives changed, we have seen children grow up and enjoy our food. Suail has enjoyed telling jokes to customers (multiple times), and he will miss his daily dose of conversation.”

Cuckoo Cakes in Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne

Owner Suail Ribeiro explained that the family has decided to leave the business as ‘God is leading them to a different path’.

He added: “It has not been an easy decision but we have been working hard and we have nice clientele here and we have a lot of regular customers.

“Going forward we need to sort something out and really it has been a beautiful time over this four-and-a-half years. We will pray over the next few months and see where God leads us to go.”

Mr Ribeiro said the decision to leave the business has left him ‘heartbroken’.

The father added: “Me and my wife, we have cried about this because it is something we love.

“It is going to be hard for us to wake up if we haven’t got Cuckoo Cakes to come to. It is sad for us.

“It was so difficult to make that decision to come to this. It was really hard.”

Mr Ribeiro, who moved to the town in 2005, said the family will go on holiday before making a decision on their future but will remain in Eastbourne.

He added: “It is an amazing place, amazing town, lovely people. We are so blessed to be in Eastbourne.

“We just hope that the people who have interest in the cafe carry on with the Brazilian products we have here.”

The bakery explained that cake order made for after this date will still be honoured.

