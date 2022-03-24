Eastbourne car showroom may soon be expanding

A Vauxhall car showroom in Eastbourne could see big changes soon if plans are given the green light.

Eastbourne Motoring Centre in 101-103 Bourne Street could welcome Fiat if extension plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council are approved.

The site, which is on the corner of Bourne Street and Dursley Road, is currently the home to a Vauxhall showroom and workshop for valet work, according to plans.

Eastbourne Motoring Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220324-091154008

It is made up of several units with a courtyard accessed through Dursley Road.

The main building – 103 Bourne Street – is attached to the motoring centre and used as a warehouse and offices on the ground floor, with a fitness centre on the first floor.

Proposals hope to convert 101 Bourne Street, currently part of the main building and the courtyard, into an extension of the existing showroom.

Eastbourne Motoring Centre has owned 101 Bourne Street since August 2015 but has rented out the space over the years.

Eastbourne Motoring Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220324-091142008

This increase in space – around 182 square metres – would allow a Fiat dealership to work alongside Vauxhall under the same management, plans say.

According to the plans, the existing entrance and car park would be used and the new space created behind the existing showroom would create a customer collection point, reducing congestion around the main entrance.

The workshop would remain as a valeting area for the dealership and the changes would create more electric vehicle charging points.

Plans says the proposal will make use of ‘redundant facilities and create additional employment’ – six full time positions would be created as well as 13 new car parking spaces, two of which are for disabled customers.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until April 14 and the target determination date is May 9 (reference: 220213).