Popular French restaurant Bistrot Pierre, is egg-tremely egg-cited to welcome families to share some well-deserved quality time together during the Easter holidays, with kids eating for just £1.

On weekdays from April 1-16, the hearty and delectable £1 children’s menu will be available for up to two children when any adult main is purchased from the £10 lunch menu or signature three-course Menu Pierre.

The children’s menu includes delicious delights such as pan-fried chicken or fish goujons, each served with selection of sides.

What’s more, unlimited children’s drinks from the menu are also included in the £1 deal.

Available from 12pm every day, the deliciously affordable menu is the perfect accompaniment to quality family time.

And whilst guests enjoy their meal together, Bistrot’s bespoke activity books will be provided to entertain the junior diners.

What’s more, during the Easter weekend, every guest will be in with a chance of winning a Bistrot Easter surprise.

Prize-winning tickets will be hidden under tables, with free desserts, starters and small plates up for grabs.

For one egg-tremely lucky table per day, a golden Easter ticket worth £25 could even be won.

Nick White, chief executive of Bistrot Pierre, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming families to dine with us during the Easter holidays.

“Bistrot quality food, in family friendly environment shouldn’t mean breaking the bank, and we hope Bistrot Pierre will provide the perfect location to enjoy a special holiday treat together.”

On Easter Sunday itself, for one day only, families are invited to indulge in a specially prepared Easter three-course menu, embracing all the Bistrot favourites, including steak frites, risotto vert, hearty roasts and Bistrot’s signature boeuf bourguignon.

To finish, diners will be spoilt for choice from a mouth-watering selection of desserts, including the French classic, the decadent crème brûlée and Sunday staple, sticky toffee pudding.

Nick added: “We have carefully prepared our Easter Sunday menu.

“With delicious and varied ingredients for the whole family to enjoy, combining our hero dishes with some Easter surprises.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a special celebratory day with us.”

The Easter Sunday menu is £24.95 for three courses and is available all day on Sunday, April 9, only.

For further information about Bistrot Pierre and to book a table, visit: www.bistrotpierre.co.uk

