The building in The Hydneye, Hampden Park, used to function as a Coral bookmakers but is now shut.

Plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to turn the space into a tattoo shop.

Designs show there would be three tattoo booths, a waiting area and a reception.

Eastbourne could be getting a new tattoo shop (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) SUS-220404-160602001

Members of the public can comment until April 21 (reference: 220169).