Eastbourne restaurant and music venue celebrate successes after receiving accreditation in national scheme

An Eastbourne restaurant and a music venue have received accreditation for a national scheme.

Printers Playhouse, on Grove Road, and Gianni's on Terminus Road were the recipients of the Best Bar None certification, a national scheme that ‘promotes and rewards excellence in licenced premises.’

The venues join The Hart on Cavendish Place, which was the first venue in Sussex to receive the accreditation, and The Stage Door, on Compton Street, as recipients of the award.

A spokesperson for Gianni’s said: “We are very proud of the practice and laws we follow here Gianni’s in Eastbourne, making sure our staff and customers are in an safe environment.

Printers Playhouse, on Grove Road, were the recipients of the Best Bar None scheme. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

“And to set example of a right practice we have recently successfully passed an assessment and received the Best Bar None accreditation which is a nationally recognised scheme.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Congratulations to Printers Playhouse and Gianni's for being the latest businesses to join Best Bar None Eastbourne!

“Best Bar None is a nationally recognised accreditation scheme, supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, that promotes and rewards excellence in licensed premises.

“The scheme helps promote Eastbourne as a safe and vibrant place to go at night.”

Gianni's. also received the Best Bar None scheme award. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Best Bar None is a national accreditation scheme that works with the Home Office, the alcohol industry, the police and local authorities with the aim of encouraging a safer, more responsible alcohol-related leisure environment by helping to reduce crime, disorder and under age sales.

By awarding accreditation to venues, Best Bar None is recognising and promoting the highest possible operating standards and providing customers with the reassurance of well-managed venues in which to socialise safely.

Best Bar None Eastbourne was launched at a free event at Foundry in The Beacon, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, June 14.

Among the businesses that attended and have signed up to the scheme include The Belgian Café, The Stage Door, Dew Drop Inn, The Eagle, Rainbow Inn, Printer's Playhouse, Crown and Anchor, The Hart, Ninkaci, Foundry, The Crown and Alexandra Arms.