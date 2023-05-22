Eastbourne town centre coffee shop to be rebranded after 15 years

A coffee shop in Eastbourne town centre is set to be rebranded after 15 years.

Coffee Republic in Terminus Road will open its doors as Tall Guy Coffee Co. on June 5 and the community is invited to come and experience the new brand for themselves.

The decision comes after careful consideration from local businessman Carl Bird, who has been a Coffee Republic franchisee for 15 years.

A spokesperson said: “The name choice for the new brand is inspired by Carl's own height - he stands at an impressive 6’6’’ - and reflects his fun-loving personality. The rebranding process will involve a complete overhaul of the coffee shop's interior [and] exterior branding to create a fresh and modern look that will resonate with the community.

Tall Guy Coffee Co. in Eastbourne

“In addition to running his coffee shop, Carl is heavily involved in the local community. He is a member of Eastbourne BID, a business-led initiative aimed at improving and enhancing the commercial area of Eastbourne town centre.”

Mr Bird is also a scout leader and volunteers his time to help young people develop their skills and self-confidence.

The businessman said: "I have been proud to be a Coffee Republic franchisee for the past 15 years, but I feel that it's time for a change.

"I'm excited to be rebranding my coffee shop as Tall Guy Coffee Co. and to be creating a brand that truly reflects who I am. I believe that the new brand will resonate with the community and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers, as well as welcoming new ones."

Coffee Republic in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

Tall Guy will pride itself on its drinks and diverse food offerings. From freshly-baked pastries and locally made cakes to hearty handmade paninis, toasties and sandwiches.

The coffee shop will continue to offer free Wi-Fi, charge points and a comfortable atmosphere where customers can relax, work or socialise.

Eastbourne BID’s Stephen Holt said: "We are excited to support Carl in his rebranding efforts and we are confident that Tall Guy Coffee Co. will be a great success.

"Carl has been a valued member of our community for many years and we are proud to see him take this step towards independence."