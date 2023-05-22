Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Beer and Cider by the Sea returns to Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne residents and visitors have been pictured enjoying this year’s Beer and Cider by the Sea.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:09 BST

The three-day event returned to the Western Lawns from Friday, May 19-Sunday, May 21, with a superb selection of more than 100 real ales, ciders and perries in a sensational sampling menu.

This year also saw the addition of craft beers to the ale line up, as the popularity of the independently brewed beers continues to soar.

CAMRA volunteers were on hand throughout the festival to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage and those attending were treated to a live music line-up throughout the weekend.

Both family-friendly sessions and evening events were available over the weekend as visitors were treated to a variety of food stalls.

All eyes are now looking ahead to this Saturday (May 27) as Eastbourne Festival returns to the seafront. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Sussex By The Sea’.

Here are some pictures from last year's Beer and Cider by the Sea.

Beer and Cider by the Sea, Eastbourne 2023

1. Beer and Cider by the Sea, Eastbourne 2023

Beer and Cider by the Sea, Eastbourne 2023 Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

