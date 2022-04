The site in Carlisle Road is currently used as Helping Hands Home Care, a health care service, with residential flats above.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the ground floor/basement space become Features Beauty.

Plans says there would be no internal or external alterations other than new signs for the salon.

This is what the salon could look like. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-220504-101543001

Members of the public can comment until April 28 (reference: 220163).